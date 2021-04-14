Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,367 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

HST opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

