Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

