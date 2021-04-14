Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,278. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $50.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 14.22% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

