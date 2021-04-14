Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

GD stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.