Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,137 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

