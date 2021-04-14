Private Capital Group LLC Has $144,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $371.02 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.69 and a 200-day moving average of $345.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

