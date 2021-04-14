Private Capital Group LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after buying an additional 123,818 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,807 shares of company stock worth $4,708,365 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

A opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

