Private Capital Management LLC Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,476 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises about 10.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.89. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

