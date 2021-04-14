Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,920 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,355. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

