Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 2,023 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.60. 1,620,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

