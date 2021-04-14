Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) Short Interest Update

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PROT stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Proteonomix has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Proteonomix Company Profile

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

