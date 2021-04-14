Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $112.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.30 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $477.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.91 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 585,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,884. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

