Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Provention Bio traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 43,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,376,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.