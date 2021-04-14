PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 466,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,174. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

