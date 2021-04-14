Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

