PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 79,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of -0.07.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

