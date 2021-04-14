Q Capital Solutions Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,160 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

