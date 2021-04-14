Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.91 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

