Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

