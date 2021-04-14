Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Roxgold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter.

