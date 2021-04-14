Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $229.44 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

