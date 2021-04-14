Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of COF opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.