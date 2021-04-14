Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

ELVT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,220,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,110. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

