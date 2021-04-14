Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $10,461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

