Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

