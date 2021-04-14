Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYCB stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

