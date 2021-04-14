Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Cut by Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. TheStreet downgraded Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

