Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repsol in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

