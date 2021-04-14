Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised by Analyst

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

