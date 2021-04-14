Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2021 earnings at $35.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BLK opened at $802.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $736.22 and a 200-day moving average of $696.28. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $810.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

