Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

