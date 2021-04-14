Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Boosted by Analyst

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

