Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Shares of BABA opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.90. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

