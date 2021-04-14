Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,575,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

