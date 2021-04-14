Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.21

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.21 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 7322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Quanta Services by 207.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

