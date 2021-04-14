Quantstamp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $75.32 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

