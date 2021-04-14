Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 616.5% in March

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 616.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

