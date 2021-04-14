Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of QXT stock opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.78 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 65.10 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.60 ($1.99).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quixant from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

