Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) vs. Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Financial Contrast

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Radius Health 0 6 3 0 2.33

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.05%. Radius Health has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Radius Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Radius Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.01 million 50.42 -$153.72 million ($1.62) -1.96 Radius Health $173.32 million 5.11 -$132.99 million ($2.89) -6.54

Radius Health has higher revenue and earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Radius Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,163.48% N/A -59.66% Radius Health -48.61% N/A -56.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Radius Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats Radius Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication. The company's research and development programs include HBV RNA destabilizers, an orally active agent to destabilize HBV RNA, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBV proteins; oral PD-L1 inhibitor to enable reawakening patients' HBV-specific immune response; and small molecule antiviral medicines to treat coronaviruses, including COVID-19. It has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.