Radix Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Radix has a market cap of $102.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

