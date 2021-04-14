Rainer Paduch Sells 25,000 Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,900.

Shares of INX stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The stock has a market cap of C$18.12 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

