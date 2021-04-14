Rally Market Cap Reaches $141.02 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $141.02 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00273962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.30 or 0.00732976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,737.91 or 0.99687309 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.00843011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,937,409 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

