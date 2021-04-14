Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch Sells 49,999 Shares

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,497.93.

REEMF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

