Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $31,311.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00267478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00725127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,785.47 or 1.00025149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.26 or 0.00876257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

