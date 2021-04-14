Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

