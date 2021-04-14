Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 538,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -527.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.