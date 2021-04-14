Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

