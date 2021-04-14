Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

