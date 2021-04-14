Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

