Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,752 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $201,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $212,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

